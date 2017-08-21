WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will address the nation in primetime Monday night to provide “an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia,” according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

He is expected to announce a surge in U.S. troops to Afghanistan of between 4,000 and 5,000, according to several news reports, following the advice of some of his top military advisers.

The commander-in-chief will make his remarks from the U.S. Army’s Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall near Arlington, Virginia. They will be his first formal remarks to the American public since his speech before a joint session of Congress in late February.

The war in Afghanistan has been the country’s longest-running, spanning nearly 17 years. There are currently about 8,400 U.S. troops deployed there, although there were 100,000 in 2011 at the height of the U.S. deployment.

According to Pentagon information Monday, 2,350 U.S. military personnel have lost their lives in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Trump huddled with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and his national security team last Friday at Camp David to review options in the war, Sanders said, adding that the president would announce his new policy “to the American people, to our allies and partners, and to the world.”

Trump tweeted Saturday, “Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan.”

His speech may serve as a reset after an especially tumultuous two-week stretch. He faced bipartisan condemnation for not disavowing white supremacists more forcefully after the racially charged Charlottesville, Virginia, clashes and saw the departure of White House strategist Steve Bannon, who had reportedly sought to bolster U.S. troops in Afghanistan with private forces.

Several key military advisers have pushed for a surge in American forces. “We are not winning in Afghanistan right now,” Mattis conceded in June in testimony before a Senate panel.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, on Sunday indicated that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan would continue, telling the Afghan Army’s new special operations corps, “We are with you and we will stay with you,” according to The Associated Press.

As a private citizen, Trump had fiercely and repeatedly advocated for the United States’ involvement in the war to come to an immediate end.

In 2012, he tweeted, “Why are we continuing to train these Afghanis who then shoot our soldiers in the back? Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home!”

A year later, he expressed the same sentiment, posting, “We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let’s get out!”

Then as a presidential candidate, he acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

Trump told CNN in October 2015 that he believed the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was a “terrible mistake,” but U.S. troops must stay to stabilize the country.

“It’s a mess and at this point we probably have to because that thing will collapse in about two seconds after they leave,” he said of leaving U.S. military in place.

Aaron B. O’Connell, editor of “Our Latest Longest War: Losing Hearts and Minds in Afghanistan,” told Newsday a 5,000-troop surge alone won’t propel the United States to any semblance of a victory.

“It won’t do very much. It will provide the morale boost and a bit more time to try to [persuade] the Taliban to enter into a politically negotiated peace,” O’Connell said, adding that more forces would also mean a marginal improvement in training for the Afghan army and police.

The other essential pieces of the puzzle include applying diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to cut off its support for the Taliban and somehow curbing corruption in the Afghan government, said O’Connell, a University of Texas at Austin professor.