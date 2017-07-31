WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday morning shared via Twitter a TV news interview in which Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco discusses the administration’s support of law enforcement officials and their fight against MS-13.

“No doubt about it. For the past eight years, cops have been made to feel like they were the problem, and they’re really the solution, and President Trump has stood behind them,” DeMarco says in the clip of a “Fox and Friends” interview conducted before the president’s visit Friday to Brentwood.

“I’d thank him,” DeMarco says of the president.

Trump in his remarks to uniformed officers at Suffolk Community College called on Congress to help fund 10,000 more immigration and customs enforcement officers, immigration judges and the construction of the border wall between the United States and Mexico, among other measures he said would combat the vicious MS-13 street gang.

The president also said he expected police and other law enforcement officers to be rougher on those they detained — a sentiment met with pushback by top brass at the NYPD and Suffolk County police.

“Like when you guys put somebody in the car, and you’re protecting their head — the way you put the hand over — like don’t hit their head, and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head? I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK,’ ” Trump said in Brentwood to applause from the assembled rank-and-file police.

The Suffolk County Police Department later responded, “As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said: “To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public.”

In the Fox News clip from early Friday, DeMarco touts the president’s encouragement of police and the trip Attorney General Jeff Sessions took to El Salvador to discuss measures its government is taking there against MS-13 and similar brutal gangs.

“I think it’s very important that the president has sent this message and that the attorney general is in El Salvador to go see firsthand what’s going on there,” DeMarco says.

Trump, whose meetings Monday include one with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on Monday morning also tweeted gains by his administration such as an improving stock market while insisting there is “no WH chaos.”

The West Wing had seen Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and top press aide Michael Short ousted over the course of a week as Anthony Scaramucci took over as communications director and Secretary of Homeland Secretary John Kelly was named new chief of staff.

Kelly will be sworn in Monday.

“Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!” Trump tweeted.

He also issued a warning to the Senate GOP to continue trying to repeal and replace Obamacare after a significant blow to the mission with early Friday’s defeat of the so-called skinny repeal, which could not win enough Republican support.

“If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn’t it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?” he posted.