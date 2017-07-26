WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military, citing the decision in a series of tweets as sparing the armed forces from “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he posted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”
He posted the tweets just after 9 a.m. as the White House is marking “American Heroes Week.”
The House earlier this month defeated a measure that would have blocked the Pentagon from funding gender reassignment surgeries for U.S. service members.
Last year, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced the lifting of a long-standing ban on openly transgender military members as part of then-President Barack Obama’s LGBT agenda, but the policy had yet to be fully implemented.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.