President Donald Trump began his day with a pair of tweets blasting news outlets that he has long deemed “fake news,” but he focused on polls reported by the organizations that reflected poorly on him.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Trump tweeted early Monday.

He continued, “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

It wasn’t immediately clear what poll Trump was referencing, but the president in the past has taken to Twitter as he watched news programs or read news articles.

Trump was scheduled to spend much of the day in Tampa Bay, Florida.

His executive order temporarily suspending refugee immigration into the country, indefinitely stopping Syrian refugees at the border and temporarily barring nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries has been at the center of back-and-forth legal challenges.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Most recently, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday rejected an emergency request by Trump’s Justice Department to reinstate the ban, which the administration says is a matter of homeland security.

A response from the states that filed a legal challenge against the ban, Washington and Minnesota, and from the Trump administration are due Monday.

Opponents have said the executive order is a Muslim ban.

A CNN/ORC poll released Friday found 53 percent of Americans oppose the travel restrictions. Trump was possibly responding to CNN’s findings with his Monday tweet.

The White House has pushed back in the past against negative polling. Asked Friday about a CBS News poll that showed the president had a 40 percent job approval rating, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer offered up the results of a Rasmussen poll from late December that showed Trump with a 51 percent favorability rating.

The president passed the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he attended a Super Bowl party on Sunday night. He is scheduled to return Monday night to Washington, D.C.