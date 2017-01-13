President-elect Donald Trump says Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

Trump seems to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

Trump tweeted early Friday: “Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run — guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her.”

Trump adds that Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states — no enthusiasm!”

Trump will be sworn in Friday in a ceremony Clinton plans to attend as a former first lady.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Meanwhile, Trump has tapped Long Island native Anthony Scaramucci to serve as a White House special assistant charged with public outreach efforts.

Scaramucci, a Manhasset resident who was raised in Port Washington, confirmed the appointment to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower Friday morning, saying his job would be to “get the message out to inter-governmental agencies and businesses” about the Trump administration’s work.

“One of my personal goals is to get all the American people to see President-elect Trump as I see him,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci, the head of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said in the new role whose title is still being worked out, he will work with “businesses large and small, government agencies large and small, to help them improve the quality of life for the American people.”

The financier was a prominent campaign surrogate for Trump, often appearing on cable TV shows to speak on the Republican candidate’s behalf, and he has been a mainstay at Trump Tower during the transition.

Asked if his role would be similar to that of Valerie Jarrett’s, running the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Obama administration, Scaramucci said: “That’s probably an overstatement.”

“Valerie and I know each other quite well and I will be speaking to her later in the day. I don’t want to overstate the position,” Scaramucci said.

Trump also tweeted Friday that his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days.”

He again dismissed as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him. Trump tweeted that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans — FAKE NEWS!”

He added: “Russia says nothing exists,” and that the allegations will never be proved.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.