WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that the United States “needs a good ‘shutdown’” and called also for scrapping the filibuster threshold in apparently lamenting the need to compromise with Senate Democrats.

“The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!” he wrote in a pair of tweets.

His comments come as Capitol Hill lawmakers are readying to vote on a bipartisan spending package that includes White House priorities such as the increased investment in the military and border security while also denying Trump starter funds for a border wall. It doesn’t make the cuts he wanted to domestic programs such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

If the catchall spending bill passes, as expected this week, a government shutdown would be averted until at least the start of the 2018 budget year on Oct. 1.

Trump repeatedly has called Democratic lawmakers obstructionists and has been increasingly resistant to working with them. Other Republican leaders, including Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), have said support from across the aisle is crucial to Congress’ next major challenges: successful tax reform and infrastructure investment bills.

The spending legislation is the first major bipartisan bill to advance during Trump’s presidency.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

His tweets called for a rare change in rules that would do away with the need for a supermajority of Senate votes in favor of a simple majority of 51 votes.

Senate Republicans had used the so-called nuclear option to overcome a Democratic filibuster and get Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed in early April.