WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that North Korea would face “fire and fury, and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before” if the rogue regime continues to threaten nuclear against the United States.

His statement to reporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club came after The Washington Post and other news outlets, citing U.S. intelligence, reported that the North Korean government has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit within its ballistic missiles.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said before an unrelated meeting with top aides. “They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen.”

The president added of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: “He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

That’s a key benchmark in the country’s attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.

Washington’s alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.