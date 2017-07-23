President Donald Trump will sign the current version of the bipartisan legislation expanding sanctions on Russia, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” she said. “We support where the legislation is now.”

But newly installed communications director Anthony Scaramucci, appearing on other Sunday TV talk shows, was less definitive.

Scaramucci, a Port Washington native, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the president will announce his decision in the next few days.

The compromise legislation would limit the president’s power to roll back or stop sanctions, which are aimed at punishing Russia for attempting to interfere with its presidential election.

The Trump White House has touted more diplomacy toward Moscow, but a veto of the bill would be in defiance of both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. Contacts between the Trump campaign and those affiliated with the Kremlin are under scrutiny by a Department of Justice special counsel.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A deal was struck Saturday on the sanctions legislation — which also will impose more restrictions on North Korea — and a House vote is set for Tuesday. An earlier Senate version of the bill had passed in a 98-2 vote.

Scaramucci said on CNN Sunday that the president continued to question whether it was Russia who hacked the Democratic National Committee and top advisers to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

He said Trump called him from Air Force One to say that if the Russians had done the hacking, they wouldn’t have been detected.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded the Russia sought to interfere in the U.S. election.

Scaramucci also dismissed reports that Trump was exploring his power to pardon campaign staffers, family members and even himself for any crimes.

Scaramucci said no crimes had been committed.

“The president is thinking about pardoning nobody,” he said.