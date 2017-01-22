President Donald Trump won’t release his tax returns after all, a top spokeswoman said Sunday as she declared the matter settled by the election results.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on ABC’s “This Week.”

She was asked to respond to an online petition signed by more than 200,000 people asking Trump to release his taxes, standard practice for major candidates since President Richard Nixon was in office.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” she said. “Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”

She said Trump and his family “are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president.”

Trump early in the presidential campaign promised to release his taxes. Later, he conditioned the disclosure on the completion of an IRS audit of his taxes. As recently as Jan. 11, at his first news conference, he said, “I’m not releasing the tax returns because as you know, they’re under audit.”

The website WikiLeaks, which published hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and top Hillary Clinton advisers during the election, put out a public call for a copy of Trump’s taxes.

“Trump’s breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts,” WikiLeaks tweeted Sunday.