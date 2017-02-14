WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump had known for weeks about communications on U.S. sanctions between his now-ousted national security adviser and a Russian ambassador, and had determined that trust — but not the law — was broken, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

“We got to a point not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue,” Spicer told reporters.

Michael Flynn submitted his resignation late Monday after the Washington Post reported on Thursday that he had discussed sanctions over the phone with the Russian ambassador to the United States in late December, before Trump took office.

Spicer said Trump was “immediately informed” when the former acting attorney general — an appointee of former President Barack Obama’s — warned White House counsel on Jan. 26 about the call and Flynn’s potential susceptibility to blackmail by Russia.

Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One that he had not read the reports of the communications between Flynn and Sergey Kislyak and would “look into it.”

Spicer said the president, “from day one, from minute one, was unbelievably decisive” in reviewing the legality.

In the end, Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation not because he believed he acted illegally, but because the retired Army lieutenant general had misled Vice President Mike Pence, the press secretary stressed.

“Pure and simple, it was a matter of trust . . . There was not legal aspect,” Spicer said.

Pence had said on CBS News last month that Flynn and Kislyak had not talked about lifting the sanctions imposed by Obama.

Trump with his first public comment since Flynn’s resignation sought Tuesday morning to cast “illegal leaks,” apparently to the news media, as the “real story.”

The president did not mention Flynn in his tweet.

Trump posted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N. Korea etc.?”

Counselor to the White House Kellyanne Conway said early Tuesday that Flynn’s “misleading” of Pence “really was the key” that led to Flynn’s departure.

“The president is moving forward,” Conway told NBC’s “Today” show, saying the administration has three candidates lined up to replace Flynn.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Tuesday on Capitol Hill that the White House asked Flynn to leave.

“As soon as this person lost the president’s trust, the president asked for his resignation and that was the right thing to do,” Ryan said.

On what Trump or his inner circle knew about Flynn and Russia and when, Ryan said, “I’m not going to prejudge the circumstances surrounding this.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was among the first GOP leaders to speak out on Flynn’s departure and criticize the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia.

“General Flynn’s resignation is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus,” McCain said in a statement. “ . . . General Flynn’s resignation also raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats were calling for an investigation into Flynn’s and the White House’s relations with Russia.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a news conference Tuesday welcomed Flynn’s resignation, but said, “The questions that arise are even bigger.”

Flynn had sat in on security briefings and was part of a state visit by a foreign leader as recently as Monday.

His communications with Russia before Trump took office may violate a law barring unauthorized U.S. citizens from involvement in U.S. disputes with foreign governments, according to The Washington Post.

In a letter announcing his resignation late Monday, Flynn said he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Trump accepted Flynn’s resignation letter and appointed Keith Kellogg, another decorated retired Army lieutenant general, as acting national security adviser.

Trump’s scheduled meetings at the White House on Tuesday included New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.