WASHINGTON - The chairman of the House Transportation committee says a hearing Tuesday on airline customer service "won't be pleasant" for United Airlines and other carriers.
But Rep. Bill of Shuster of Pennsylvania says the hearing is needed to help ensure that hundreds of millions of air travelers are treated fairly.
Shuster said "something is broken" with U.S. airlines and "the obvious divide between passengers and the airlines needs to be addressed."
Shuster said Tuesday's hearing offers U.S. airlines a chance to say what they are doing to improve customer service and ensure that an incident like the one last month in which a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight is never repeated.
