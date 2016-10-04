Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence debated Tuesday night at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. See recaps of their most heated and notable moments.

'You're hired, you're fired' (Credit: AP/David Goldman) (Credit: AP/David Goldman) "I think he’s a very fitting running mate for Hillary Clinton,” Pence said of Kaine, because in a season where American families are struggling economically, “Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine want more of the same. It really is remarkable." Pence said they want "a trillion dollars in tax increases." Trump's plan will get the U.S. back to 3.5 or 4 percent growth, he said. Kaine shot back that on the economy, Americans face “a fundamental choice": “Do you want a 'You’re hired' president in Hillary Clinton, or a 'You’re fired' president in Donald Trump?” The Democrat said Trump and Pence want “massive tax breaks for the very top” -- a strategy that under President George W. Bush "put the economy into the deepest recession since the 1930s." "I appreciated the You’re hired, you’re fired" line, Pence told Kaine. “You use that a lot,” he said, adding that Clinton uses a lot of “pre-done lines."

Which side has more insults? (Credit: AP/Andrew Gombert) (Credit: AP/Andrew Gombert) “Donald Trump always puts himself first," Kaine said early in the debate. "I can’t imagine how Gov. Pence can defend the insult-driven, me-first style of Donald Trump," he added. The Republican vice presidential nominee responded, "Senator, you and Hillary Clinton would know a lot about an insult-driven campaign." Clinton's campaign “has been an avalanche of insults," Pence said.

Trump 'loves dictators'; 'America is less safe today' under Obama (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Paul J. Richards) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Paul J. Richards) Kaine charged that Trump "loves dictators. He's got like a personal Mount Rushmore: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Moammar Gadhafi and Saddam Hussein." After Kaine discussed some of Trump's remarks on nuclear weapons, Pence replied that the Democrat had come up with "a lot of really creative lines." He attacked Clinton's foreign policy leadership as secretary of state, declaring, "America is less safe today than it was the day that Barack Obama became president of the United States. It’s absolutely inarguable."

'Donald Trump must give the American public his tax returns' (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Jewel Samad) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Jewel Samad) The candidates sparred over Trump's taxes. "Donald Trump must give the American public his tax returns to show that he’s qualified to be president, and he’s breaking that promise," Kaine said. "Donald Trump has filed over 100 pages of financial disclosure, which is what the law requires," Pence responded.

'Senator, that was even beneath you and Hillary Clinton' (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Kaine cited Republican idol and former President Ronald Reagan, referring to his comment that "the problem with nuclear proliferation is that some fool or maniac could trigger a catastrophic event" -- and said Trump is that kind of person. "Senator, that was even beneath you and Hillary Clinton, and that’s pretty low," Pence responded.

Clinton's 'basket of deplorables' (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Andrew Gombert) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Andrew Gombert) Pence hit Kaine on Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment, saying an “'insult-driven campaign' is small potatoes compared to Hillary Clinton calling half of our supporters a basket of deplorables." Kaine said his running mate, Clinton, said it was a mistake the next day. He then brought up numerous comments Trump has made during the campaign, saying "You will look in vain” for Trump making apologies.

Syria and 'dictating terms to America' (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Andrew Gombert) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Andrew Gombert) The opponents broadly agreed about one aspect of the situation in Syria, but sparred over Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The United States of America needs to begin to exercise strong leadership to protect” vulnerable citizens in Aleppo, Pence said. Syria’s dictator “is now dictating terms to America” while Putin does what he wants amidst the conflict there, Pence added. The U.S. needs to "immediately establish safe zones," the Republican said, and "provocations by Russia need to be met by American strength." Kaine said "The notion is that we have to create a humanitarian zone in northern Syria. It’s very important." But he attacked Trump's claim that Putin has been a better leader than Obama, saying, "If you don’t know the difference between dictatorship and leadership, then you’ve got to go back to a fifth-grade civics class." Pence later said that in Syria, Iran and Ukraine, Putin "the small and bullying leader has been stronger on the world stage than Obama," in what he termed "a painful admission of facts."

'At the risk of agreeing with you ...' (Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky) (Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky) In a moment of congeniality one third of the way through the debate, Pence said, “At the risk of agreeing with you, community policing is a great idea."

