    Make sure to have a battery-powered or hand-crank radio in your emergency kit. The Red Cross recommends a NOAA weather radio, if possible.

    What should be in your emergency survival kit

    Updated
    By

    When it comes to preparing for the safety of your family, friends and loved ones, you can't be too careful. Use these recommendations to put together an emergency survival kit for yourself and your family.

    Click here to see what the Red Cross suggests you keep in your emergency kit.

    Water

    (Credit: AP )

    The Red Cross recommends that an emergency preparedness kit contain one gallon of water per person per day, with a three-day supply if you plan to evacuate your location and a two-week supply if you intend to stay home.

    Non-perishable food

    (Credit: AP )

    An emergency kit should also have non-perishable, easy-to-make food. You'll want a three-day supply in the event of an evacuation and a two-week supply if you plan to stay home, according to the Red Cross.

    Non-electric can opener

    You should have a non-electric can opener to go along with your canned food supply, according to the Nassau County executive's office.

    Flashlight

    (Credit: MCT)

    Keep a flashlight in your emergency kit in case the power goes out.

    Cell phone charger

    (Credit: Jackery)

    Keeping your phones and devices charged for emergency broadcasts and communications is essential. Having an extra charger and a portable power source like this external battery from Jackery can help.

    First aid kit

    (Credit: AP)

    Have first aid kits for both humans and pets handy in case someone gets hurt during an emergency situation.

    Radio

    Batteries

    (Credit: AP )

    Place extra batteries in your kit, but make sure they're the right size to work with the battery-powered devices you'll need.

    Fire extinguisher

    (Credit: firstalert.com / Obscura)

    Keep a fire extinguisher handy in case of emergency, the Nassau County executive's office says.

    Emergency heating equipment

    (Credit: Caroline Linton)

    Include emergency heating equipment, such as a space heater, in your kit to stay warm, the Nassau County executive's office says.

    Medication

    (Credit: iStock)

    The Red Cross suggests that those who take medications have a seven-day supply available in their kit.

    Cash

    (Credit: iStock)

    Keep extra cash on hand in case you can't use credit or debit cards.

    Blankets

    (Credit: Fotolia)

    The Red Cross also recommends keeping blankets in your emergency kit.

    Baby supplies

    (Credit: AP)

    If you have young children, have extra supplies for them, including bottles, formula, baby food, diapers and clothes.

    Pet provisions

    (Credit: Handout)

    If you have a pet, don't forget to pack provisions for it in your emergency kit. The Red Cross recommends having a collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, a bowl and water on hand.

