Betsy DeVos was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s education secretary Tuesday by the Senate when Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote to break a 50-50 tie.

The president praised DeVos on Twitter as “a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!" But DeVos has been criticized and even ridiculed for her stumbles and confusion during her confirmation hearing.

Here are nine things to know about DeVos.

Charter school advocate, billionaire Republican donor (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) DeVos, 59, is a billionaire Republican donor from Michigan who has spent more than two decades advocating for charter schools in her state and around the country, and has promoted conservative religious values. She is married to Dick DeVos, heir to the Amway marketing fortune. Above, DeVos stands with President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2016.

Mike Pence's historic, deciding vote (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) Vice President Mike Pence’s vote to secure DeVos' confirmation was the first ever by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination, according to the Senate historian. Pence called it "the easiest vote I ever cast." DeVos' nomination battle was the most divisive one in the Department of Education’s history, experts say. Above, Pence arrives at the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Protecting schools 'from potential grizzlies' (Credit: AP / Jim Urquhart, 2011) (Credit: AP / Jim Urquhart, 2011) Discussing a tiny elementary school in Wyoming during her committee hearing, DeVos said, “I would imagine that there’s probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.” Her remark that schools should have guns on campus to protect against the bears has been widely ridiculed – that would violate federal law. However, the school in Wapiti, Wyoming, does has a tall fence to keep grizzly bears off the playground.

The Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation (Credit: AP / Ed White) (Credit: AP / Ed White) The DeVos family donated $104 million in 2015 alone, Forbes reported. They have five family foundations, including the Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation, according to MLive.com. One project that reflects DeVos’ educational philosophy is West Michigan Aviation Academy (seen above, in Grand Rapids), which was started in 2010 and has grown to serve 600 students from seven counties. DeVos and her husband gave more than $7 million to the school through 2014, according to family foundation tax records. DeVos said at her confirmation hearing that she will seek to address rising higher education costs and massive student debt, and advance trade and vocational schools and community colleges. She’s also said that she would divest herself from organizations pushing for charter schools. Her opponents noted that she has no experience running public schools. Under questioning from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), DeVos acknowledged that neither she nor her children attended a K-12 public school. DeVos said she hasn’t taught in a public school, but she has mentored in one.

DeVos on IDEA: 'I may have confused it' (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) DeVos seemed unfamiliar with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act when Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) asked about it at the confirmation hearing. When Hassan followed up to ask DeVos if she was unaware that the IDEA was a federal law, DeVos replied, “I may have confused it.” The federal law requires a "free and appropriate public education" for disabled students.

Praise from former education secretary Lamar Alexander (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) – a former education secretary – praised DeVos’ work in reforming the school system through charter schools. He said she will seek to diminish federal control over education and give more power to states and communities. "We will be swapping a national school board for what she believes in, which is a local school board," said Alexander, who is the chairman of the Senate’s education committee.

Democratic senator: 'Betsy DeVos is committed to privatizing public schools' (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) On the flip side, DeVos has been fiercely criticized by labor unions for promoting school choice, and Democrats and teachers’ groups have accused her of seeking to dismantle public education. "Betsy DeVos is committed to privatizing public schools, and diverting public funds into private taxpayer-funded vouchers that would leave far too many students behind,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the senior Democrat on the committee. Above, teachers and educators stand against DeVos outside the Bay Shore Classroom Teachers Association on Jan. 19, 2017.

How a ham-and-pineapple pizza was used in protest (Credit: @juliasilge via Twitter) (Credit: @juliasilge via Twitter) A Utah woman tried sending a pizza to Sen. Orrin Hatch's office to ask her senator for a "no" vote on DeVos after his voicemail box was full. Hatch’s office refused the delivery because it didn’t order the ham-and-pineapple pizza, but it saw Julia Silge’s tweet of her order. She later tweeted that she was called by security at the Salt Lake City federal office building, "so maybe think twice about this approach." Said Silge: “The federal security person was pretty chill with me, and he did literally say, 'I have gotten a call about a suspicious pizza.'"

