    Women's March in Washington: Best signs, shirts, merchandise and more

    Anne Burnett, left, and Bonnie Brown from Georgia
    Anne Burnett, left, and Bonnie Brown from Georgia posed with this sign in the Crystal City Marriott in Arlington, Va. before heading to the Women's March on Washington. "We're just here to support all women," Brown said -- "and we will be heard," Burnett added. (Credit: Edward B. Colby)

    Newsday.com staff January 21, 2017 11:35 AM

    Take a look at some of the best signs, shirts, merchandise and more spotted at the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

