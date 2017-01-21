Subscribe
    Elaina Vesselinov and her daughter Lexi,12, of Great Neck, but soon to be Port Washington, eat breakfast at the rest stop.

    Women's March on Washington: Ride along with Long Island marchers

    Updated
    By

    Follow along as Newsday reporter Carol Polsky travels to our nation's Capitol with Long Islanders who are planing to attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. More than 200,000 are expected to attend.

    North Hills, N.Y., 3:00 a.m.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    Women and girls chat in good spirits while standing in the dark parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at North Hills church. They're showing off their handmade signs and pink-knit pussyhats. They have arrived from Sayville and Huntington, Manhasset and Oceanside, for a 3:24 a.m. departure.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    A huge white bus pulls up 20 minutes late. It takes off at 4:01 a.m. to a quick burst of applause.

    New Jersey Turnpike, N.J., 4:40 a.m.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    We're in New Jersey after a bumpy ride on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. There's no heat on the bus, and there are complaints that the air conditioning apparently can't be turned off. About 52 women are sleeping or trying to, folded into their overcoats.

    It's still dark but the roads are beginning to look more crowded.

    North East, Md., 7:00 a.m.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    A sea of buses and pink hats crowd a rest stop in Maryland. There are long lines for everything.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    With so many women headed to the march, the lines for the ladies' restrooms began to get too long. Some women decided to make use of the men's facilities instead.

    "The men got really confused," laughed one woman once she got back on the bus.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    Tyrone Ross of Coram drives the charter bus.

    "He's our hero," said the bus captain.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    Elaina Vesselinov and her daughter Lexi,12, of Great Neck, but soon to be Port Washington, eat breakfast at the rest stop.

    Susquehanna River, Md., 8;15 a.m.

    (Credit: Carol Polsky)

    Lots of mother-daughter pairs made the trip. Melissa Papas of Oceanside, left, and her daughter, Dawn, 33, now of Harlem, are one such mother-daughter pair.

    Said Melissa, "It's historic. I'm excited and a little nervous too."

