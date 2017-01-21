Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of the nation’s capital Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, to call attention to women’s rights and other causes the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The march’s lineup of speakers included feminist icon Gloria Steinem, politicians, celebrities, musicians and activists.

Their remarks sought to highlight issues such as reproductive rights, climate change and discrimination against immigrant, LGBT, black, Latino, Native American and other minority communities. The event itself aimed to unite people as the new administration takes over, organizers said.

Here are excerpts of some of the remarks from the march.

Gloria Steinem

“Thank you for understanding that sometimes we must put our bodies where our beliefs are. Sometimes pressing send is not enough. And this also unifies us with the many in this world who do not have computers or electricity or literacy, but do have the same hopes and the same dreams.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

“I didn’t give up literally parts of my body to have the Constitution trampled on, I did not serve . . . to have them roll back our rights. And this is what it’s about . . . You will not roll back our rights, not as long as we’re here, not as long as we’re breathing.”

Carmen Perez, event organizer

“We will not adjust to hatred and bigotry. . . . We will resist Islamophobia, xenophobia, white supremacy, sexism, racism, misogyny, and ableism.”

Van Jones, CNN political commentator

“When I saw the president flying away in that helicopter, I felt like something beautiful was dying . . . but with every breakdown, a breakthrough is possible and today because of you, something beautiful is being reborn in America. Something beautiful is being reborn right here and right now.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Washington, D.C.

“The women will tell you that we are more harshly criticized. We are more frequently criticized. And we are more wrongly criticized at every single level — be it the school board, be it the statehouse, or candidate for the president of the United States.”

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin

“We continue to fight for our children, and we will not stop. We understand the movement, we understand what we have to do as women is to stand tall.”

Alicia Keys, singer

“Let us continue to honor all that is beautiful about being feminine. We are mothers, and we are caregivers, we are artists, we are activists . . . our potential is unlimited. We rise. We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled.”