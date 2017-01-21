Women's March on Washington photos
The Women's March on Washington is expected to draw more than 200,000 people to the Capitol where they will rally in support of women’s rights the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president.
Crowds of people gather on the Mall for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Lisa Marie Simon of Port Washington age 58 is one of the many Long Island people at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
A demonstrator shows her sign as she stands on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators assemble on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators march on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.
Demonstrators flock to the Bethesda metro station Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, to head into Washington, D.C., to participate in the Women's March on Washington.
