The Women's March on Washington is expected to draw more than 200,000 people to the Capitol where they will rally in support of women’s rights the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president.

(Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) (Credit: Newsday/William Perlman) Crowds of people gather on the Mall for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Lisa Marie Simon of Port Washington age 58 is one of the many Long Island people at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.

(Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) A demonstrator shows her sign as she stands on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.

