    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

    Women's March on Washington photos

    Updated

    The Women's March on Washington is expected to draw more than 200,000 people to the Capitol where they will rally in support of women’s rights the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president.

    Crowds of people gather on the Mall for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

    Crowds of people gather on the Mall for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

    Lisa Marie Simon of Port Washington age 58
    (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Lisa Marie Simon of Port Washington age 58 is one of the many Long Island people at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

    Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan.
    (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa)

    Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000.

    Protesters gather on the National Mall for the
    (Credit: AP/John Minchillo)

    Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington,
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters gather on
    (Credit: Getty Images/Aaron P. Bernstein)

    Demonstrators gather on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000. 

    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington,
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images/Robyn Beck)

    Demonstrators protest on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000. 

    Thousands of marchers participate in today's women's march
    (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa)

    A demonstrator shows her sign as she  stands on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000. 

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters assemble on
    (Credit: Getty Images/Aaron P. Bernstein)

    Demonstrators assemble on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000. 

    Demonstrators march on the National Mall in Washington,
    (Credit: AFP Getty Images/Jim Watson)

    Demonstrators march on the National Mall Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Women's March on Washington. The march was expected to draw about 200,000, at latest count Saturday it was about 500,000. 

    Demonstrators flock to the Bethesda metro station Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, to head into Washington, D.C., to participate in the Women's March on Washington. 

