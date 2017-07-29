At least one woman was left fighting for her life and several others were injured after an out-of-control van careened off the road and plunged into a pond at a Queens park on Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash began just before 7:30 p.m. near Brookville Boulevard and 143rd Avenue in Rosedale, authorities said.

A white van was seen traveling north on Brookville Boulevard when it came behind a blue Hyundai and rear ended the car near 143rd Street, police said.

Moments after hitting the car, the van careened into the park and barreled over two victims before plopping into a still pond, coming to rest half submerged in the water.

As many as three people who were inside the rear-ended Hyundai were injured, police said.

One woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another victim, also in critical condition, was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, fire officials said.

Two other victims who had serious but non-life threatening injuries were also taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, fire officials said.

The three victims who were in the car were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Emergency responders took one victim with serious injuries and another with minor injuries to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, authorities said.

Investigators believe the van’s driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash and was taken into custody, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, was at the 105th Precinct and had not been officially charged with any crime. It was not known if the driver suffered any injuries because of the crash, police said.