A house fire in Queens Village Sunday killed five people, three of them children, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

The youngest victim was 2 years old, said fire commissioner Daniel Nigro. Two firefighters were hurt, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The fire in a two-floor building at 112-16 208th St., first reported at 2:36 p.m., extended to a neighboring building, FDNY officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the fire department’s public information officer. Thirty-nine units and 168 personnel fought the blaze before it was declared under control at 4:25 p.m., officials said.

Public Advocate Letitia James was on the scene and said officials were awaiting the arrival of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to hold a news media briefing. Officials from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office had arrived on the scene.

New York City firefighters operating at a fatal house fire at 112th Avenue and 208th Street in Queens Village Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2017. Photo Credit: New York City firefighters operating at a fatal house fire at 112th Avenue and 208th Street in Queens Village Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2017. New York City firefighters operating at a fatal house fire at 112th Avenue and 208th Street in Queens Village Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2017. Photo Credit: New York City firefighters operating at a fatal house fire at 112th Avenue and 208th Street in Queens Village Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2017.

Foster McPhee, 67, said he was driving to the store from his Queens Village home when he saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the 208th Street home. He stopped and got out of his car — only to see a firefighter carrying a badly burned young child from the “very intense” fire.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It was just really bad,” McPhee said. “I was just praying for them.”

Firefighters exiting the home gasped for air and some shed tears, said McPhee, who spoke at the intersection of 208th Street and 112th Avenue, near the scene of the fire where dozens of FDNY and NYPD officials converged late Sunday afternoon. “Some of the firemen were crying, just very moved by the situation,” he said.

With Michael O’Keefe