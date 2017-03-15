A dozen people, including two Long Islanders, were indicted Wednesday on charges connected to an alleged $12 million multistate theft ring of expensive electronics and ink cartridges that were resold on the web, state prosecutors said.

“Operation Sticky Fingers is one of the largest-ever busts of a retail theft ring,” New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman’s office said in a statement.

Roger Ringhiser, 53, of Long Beach — also known as “Captain Rog” — and Kevin Cerrato, 22, of Elmont, listed as a “Sergeant,” were among the 12 indicted, according to Schneiderman’s office.

The thefts occurred in 28 states, including New York, and involved stores such as Staples, Office Depot and Best Buy, the office said. Authorities seized more than 5,300 stolen electronics and ink cartridges, prosecutors said.

The merchandise stolen from the stores was resold on Amazon and eBay, generating more than $12 million since 2012, Schneiderman’s office said.

More than $7.7 million was recovered from the defendants’ homes, financial institutions, and Amazon and PayPal merchant accounts, according to prosecutors.

“Retail theft is becoming increasingly organized, with crime rings preying on businesses and creating a vicious cycle that ultimately harms consumers, when the costs are passed on in the form of higher prices,” Schneiderman said.

The defendants each face 8 to 25 years in prison if convicted.