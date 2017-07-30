A slight majority of uniformed NYPD officers live in the five boroughs, a trend that is expected to continue to grow as the department seeks to recruit more cadets from within the city limits, police officials said.

Recently released numbers by the department also reveal that more than 30 percent of NYPD officers who don’t live in the city call Nassau and Suffolk home.

With almost 36,000 uniformed officers in the NYPD as of June 30, just over half — 50.2 percent — still live within the five boroughs, a statistic some law enforcement experts believe is the result of increasing numbers of city-based minority and immigrant recruits joining the department in recent years. Historical residency trends weren’t immediately available.

“What you try to do is to get the police department to represents what the city looks like as much as you can,” NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis said. “It would make sense if you are going to try to reflect the diversity of the city, then your best options are to get people from the city.”

For example, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker announced last month that 60 percent of the new class of nearly 550 recruits are city residents.

Nassau is home to 16.9 percent of uniformed officers, Queens 16.6 percent and Suffolk 15.6 percent, according to the latest NYPD figures. The lowest county of residence is Manhattan, with only 3.1 percent of officers, a number kept low by the higher housing costs. Some 8.5 percent of cops live in the Bronx; 10.7 percent on Staten Island and 11.3 percent in Brooklyn.

Housing affordability and the amenities of suburban life are seen as key attractions for cops having Long Island residences, experts say.

“They are going to make decisions like everybody else,” said Thomas Reppetto, a well-known police historian. “If they get out in the suburbs they can get a decent size [home] and good schools.”

By law, NYPD rank and file have to live either within the five boroughs or the six surrounding counties of Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Nassau and Putnam — all together known by the acronym “SWORN-P.” Putnam, some 60 miles north of the city, is home to only 1.7 percent of the officers.

“I know guys who want to live in Manhattan — they can’t afford it,” said Reppetto, who has written books about the NYPD. The current yearly starting NYPD salary for officers is about $42,500.

Police officials say the NYPD still wants to draw the best candidates, but recruiting outside of the city historically has not been easy.

“As a practical matter you can’t got out to Hempstead and stand on the corner and hand out brochures; it is not worth the bang for the buck. But with social media right now . . . we have a wider reach,” Davis said.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant, said the city had incentives to have cops live within the five boroughs. One of them was the “Officer Next Door” program, an old federal concept from the 1990s that used financial incentives to have officers live in depressed areas and improve housing stock, Giacalone said.

Some NYPD officials were skeptical that many officers took advantage of the program but note that those who did were able to benefit from increasing property values and moving away to the suburbs.

One police union official who didn’t want to be named, said that one success of the long-term decrease in crime has been an overall improvement in housing values around the city, even in areas once viewed as dangerous. This has led to increases in real estate values, which over time will make city housing increasingly out of reach of cops, the official said. “Our success had led us to a position where we can’t live here,” the official said.

Giancalone, the retired detective, said high housing costs in the city may eventually shift the residency ratio for cops toward more suburban living.

“I think that you will see numbers going the other way because prices are too high,” Giacalone said.