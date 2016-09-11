The annual reading of 9/11 victims’ names began Sunday morning at Ground Zero on the 15th anniversary of the attacks as Americans and many on Long Island gathered to remember the somber occasion with moments of silence and memorials.

Family members of victims of the 2001 attack, some bearing flowers and most carrying photographs of the loved ones they lost 15 years ago, joined first responders and dignitaries at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site.

Both presidential candidates, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, arrived at the memorial before the annual moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., marking the moment the first plane struck the north tower, and the second moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. when the second plane hit the south tower.

Clinton left the ceremony viewing area at about 9:30 a.m., about an hour after she arrived the World Trade Center complex. Trump left shortly after 10:30 a.m., following the last moment of silence that marks the falling of the north tower.

The ceremony opened with many of the rituals of years past: the display of a tattered flag from the site, a children’s chorus singing the national anthem and the tolling of a bell.

Jerry D’Amadeo, whose father, Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo, 37, who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, lived in Deer Park and was killed in the attack, spoke before the names were read with a remembrance of his father.

Jerry D’Amadeo, who was 10 when his father was killed, and his siblings were 8, 7 and 5, recalled spending “endless summers” at a camp dedicated to helping him cope with his grief. This summer, he said, was an opportunity to give back, working with kids impacted by the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

“These kids lifted me up and made me know that I want to give back as best I can,” he said.

He blew a kiss and looked skyward, closing with, “I love you, Dad.”

Also attending the ceremony were Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Peter King, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

President Barack Obama, observed a moment of silence inside the White House when the first plane hit the Twin Towers, and spoke at a ceremony at the Pentagon.

“We resolve to continue doing everything in our power to protect this country that we love,” Obama said.

The Ground Zero ceremony also marked with a bell toll and a moment of silence the attack on the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., at 9:59 a.m. when the south tower fell, at 10:03 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at 10:28 a.m. when the north tower fell.

Another speaker, Gravilette Kestenbaum, was overcome with emotion as she spoke of her husband, Howard L. Kestenbaum, 56, of Montclair, New Jersey, an astrophysicist who was on the 103rd floor of the south tower on 9/11.

“Those of us who had lost loves ones to violence, form a kind of group,” she said. “We know the shock and grief and anger that follows, the heartache that won’t heal.

A few years ago, she and her daughter, who are Jewish, met with a Muslim family in Amman, Jordan who had lost their son in a terrorist attack, she said. “As we all held each other’s hands, we knew, we understood each other’s loss,” she said. “The things that separate us, really don’t. . . . “We’re all ordinary and we’re all special. We’re all connected. We waste precious time by thinking otherwise.”

Before the ceremony, the mourners were spread over the 8-acre public space, leaving flowers, American flags and stuffed animals by the names of the victims on the bronze parapets around the two reflecting pools positioned in the footprints of the Twin Towers.

Wearing lanyards with FDNY credentials, Vickie Belcher, 41, of Centereach, and a friend rushed to get to the ceremony to remember their friend, firefighter Michael Cawley of North Bellmore. He was with Rescue Co. 4 but covered a shift for a friend with Engine Co. 292. When the 9/11 call came in, he went to the scene with his unit, Engine Co. 4.

Belcher said Michael’s friends have come every year since 2002.

“We see the rebirth,” she said. “You see the same hurt and pain. It’s getting a little easier seeing the rebirth. Obviously there’s hope.”

“We can’t share our memories of Michael, but we can laugh at them.”

“He was just a great all-around person.”

Close to 500 Long Islanders were among the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in all of the attacks.

A slew of events are planned across Long Island.

At the Town of Hempstead’s Sept. 11 sunrise memorial service at Point Lookout Town Park, thousands gathered.

In Islip, first responders from local volunteer departments will lead a parade down Main Street to remember the more than 80 local residents who died in the terrorist attacks. The parade ends at the town’s Sept. 11 memorial. In Elmont, the Elmont Memorial Library will unveil a memorial featuring a steel beam from the trade center. The ceremony also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the current facility.

At 6:30 p.m., elected officials, clergy and Nassau residents will gather dockside at a Freeport marina on the Nautical Mile for a ceremony before boarding the Miss Freeport V for a memorial cruise.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute facing the direction of One World Trade Center at Ground Zero.

Other Long Island events include a worship service at Wantagh Memorial Congregational Church, a ceremony at the Village of Lynbrook’s Sept. 11 memorial park at Village Hall, and a memorial candlelighting ceremony at Seaford High School.

On a little less somber note, Temple Sinai in Roslyn will be open to the community, offering activities such as pony rides, face-painting and carnival games. Children will be able to decorate cookies and make cards and banners that will be given to local firefighters and police officers.

George Oates, a Lindenhurst firefighter who says he contracted cancer from volunteering at Ground Zero, wore his dress uniform to the World Trade Center site.

Walking with a cane after the ceremony, Oates, 66, said the memorial event seems to shrink with each passing year. But for him and other first responders, memories of the days after the attacks are still raw.

“Fifteen years — it’s like the day it happened, or the first time they had the anniversary,” said Oates, who has battled skin and rectal cancers since his diagnosis in 2007.

With Matthew Chayes