    A look at James O'Neill, New York City's police commissioner

    NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill tours police checkpoints for the Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The annual event went off without a security hitch after more than 2 million people gathered at the "Crossroads of the World" to ring in the new year. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    By Newsday.com staff January 3, 2017 1:27 AM

    James O’Neill became New York City's 43rd police commissioner in September 2016. The East Flatbush, Brooklyn, native took the top job after serving as NYPD chief of department since November 2014.

