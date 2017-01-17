An American Airlines plane struck an American Eagle plane Tuesday afternoon near a terminal gate at LaGuardia Airport, officials said.
There were no injuries reported after the incident at about 1:40 p.m., officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating.
American Eagle is a regional carrier for American Airlines, and the plane that was struck was being operated by an affiliate, Republic Airlines, American Airlines said in a statement.DataAirport departures, capacitysee alsoNYC-area airport updates
American Airlines Flight 1365, carrying 97 passengers, was pushing back from its gate at the central terminal when its wingtip hit the other plane, which was already at a gate, officials said. Arriving Republic Airlines Flight 4548 was carrying 56 passengers and had only a few people still on board at the time of the accident, the airline said.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and have reaccommodated them on a new aircraft that is en route to Miami,” American Airlines said in its statement.
