Flooding from heavy rainfall and water leaking from a building above temporarily closed access to a key Penn Station entrance, Amtrak officials said Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the down escalator and some of the staircases were briefly unavailable to customers as staff worked to clear the water, but everything is now and up and running,” Amtrak, which owns and maintains Penn Station, said in a statement shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The entrance at 32nd Street and 7th Avenue was closed for about an hour beginning around 12:45 p.m. and has since reopened, NJ Transit said.
The flooding did not affect Long Island Rail Road service or the LIRR main Penn Station entrance on 34th Street, railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.