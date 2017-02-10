Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx for around five hours without heat.

WCBS Radio said the train began moving shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. It pulled into a station in New Rochelle.

Amtrak had responded to passengers via Twitter, apologizing and telling them to call the railroad’s customer relations department.

The railroad said there was a problem with overhead electrical wires.