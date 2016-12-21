Prosecutors in Brooklyn said Wednesday that a fourth man had been charged in connection with the abduction and murder of 38-year-old real estate investor whose partially burned body was found in a trash bin in Great Neck in January 2014.

Charged with conspiracy in the abduction of Menachem Stark was Irvine Henry, 35, of Crown Heights, said Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Also indicted on charges for their roles in the conspiracy were Erskin Felix, 38, and his brother Kendall Felix, 28, also of Crown Heights. All three were also charged with tampering with physical evidence as well as first-degree hindering prosecution, Gonzalez said in a news release.

A state court jury in September convicted Kendel Felix, a cousin of Erskin, of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder, crimes for which he is awaiting sentence, officials said.

Wednesday’s indictment also accused Kendall Felix of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, Gonzalez said in a statement.

The charges stem from the Jan. 2, 2014 abduction of Stark during an evening snowstorm as he left his office, located at 331 Rutledge St. in Williamsburg. Stark resisted but ultimately was thrown into the back of a waiting vehicle where he suffocated while being restrained, officials said. Stark’s partially burned body was found 17 hours later in a trash bin at a service station at 120 Cuttermill Rd., Great Neck.

Investigators said Erskin Felix had done construction work for Stark and enlisted his cousin Kendel in plot to kidnap the real estate investor and extort money from him. The plan went horribly wrong when Stark, a Hasidic man with seven children, was asphyxiated when one of the kidnappers sat on his chest, officials said.

Gonzalez said all three suspects charged Wednesday were ordered held without bail and were due to return to court in February.