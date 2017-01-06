Two armed Staten Island men arrested after a confrontation with police early Thursday have been formally charged, with one accused of attempted murder of two police officers, officials said.

Patrick Allen and Jonathan Derbyshire, both 24, were taken into custody by police on Thursday after police investigated a 1 a.m. 911 call about shots being fired in a wooded area on Androvette Street, near Arthur Kill Road, the NYPD said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As officers approached, police said Derbyshire took off into a nearby wooded area while Allen, clad in a heavy bullet-resistant vest, pointed a 9-mm Glock 26 at the officers who then shot him three times in the leg and once in the arm. Derbyshire was caught a few hours later. Allen was taken to Staten Island University hospital, where he was in stable condition. The two officers were not hurt, officials said.

Allen was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and other lesser charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He is reportedly a great grandson of the late Dorothy Schiff, publisher of the New York Post.

Derbyshire was charged with two counts of attempted assault, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and drug possession, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the men said they were test firing the four weapons, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, all recovered by police at the scene. Investigators said Allen and Derbyshire lived in a house on Kreischer Street in the Charleston section.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A spokesman for Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said late Friday that both men were awaiting arraignment.