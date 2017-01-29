HIGHLIGHTS Several detainees released after federal judge suspends Trump order

Mayor Bill de Blasio calls president’s action ‘un-American’

Protesters — some hoisting signs, others using their voices, rallied in lower Manhattan’s Battery Park on Sunday afternoon, mirroring a second day of demonstrations nationwide against a presidential order banning entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

The rally featured chants from demonstrators including “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” and “Build a wall, we’ll tear it down.”

As demonstrators continued to flow into the park, 20 miles away at Kennedy Airport, friends and relatives of those detained there Saturday waited a day later for updates on their loved ones. Others cheered and embraced family members set free by customs officials.

A Brooklyn federal judge’s decision late Saturday night put the brakes — at least temporarily — on the order.

As a result, throughout the day Sunday, several of the 10 people detained Saturday were released, said officials with the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Among those allowed to enter the United States was an Iranian six-year Ph.D. in Stony Brook University’s linguistics department detained Saturday after her flight from Iran arrived.

The fate of a Selden man, a Yemeni citizen with a green card, was still unclear. Since Trump announced the order Friday, Abdulelah Othman, 42, has been unable to return to the United States from Saudi Arabia, where he was visiting his ailing mother.

In Battery Park, a crowd several thousand strong included Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn), Democratic New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan).

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Leading the crowd in a chant of “A people united will never be defeated,” Schumer called Trump’s executive order on refugees “nasty” and criticized the president’s other directives.

“They’re bad for America, they’re bad for humanity, they’re bad for national security,” and they stand against “everything that is American,” Schumer said of the executive orders.

Similar large demonstrations took place Sunday at airports in Boston and Los Angeles, at Dulles International Airport just outside Washington, D.C., and in front of the White House.

Questions about the the executive order and the growing oppposition even made their way to Cardinal Timothy Dolan after a Manhattan luncheon celebrating the Catholic Charities’ centennial. Dolan said he had “some apprehension,” at first blush, about Trump’s action and the Catholic Church will always work for and serve immigrants.

“We are not newcomers when it comes to helping immigrants,” Dolan said. “Catholic Charities has been doing it for 100 years. The Catholic Church has been doing it from the beginning, because we are an immigrant church. Don’t be surprised that our strong bias is always in favor of the immigrants.”

The vocal protests and accusations from opponents that the order has created chaos and confusion at airports coast to coast did little to discourage its author, Trump, or his White House team.

The president Sunday stood firmly behind his order using his preferred method of getting information out — Twitter.

“Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW,” Trump tweeted. “Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”

White House officials and other GOP leaders dug in, insisting the president’s order was vital to national security while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and other opponents railed against the order, calling it unconstitutional.

In an interview on CNN hours before detainees were released at Kennedy on Sunday, de Blasio said no one from the Trump administration had reached out to him or other city officials to explain how to implement the order.

“There was no guidance,” de Blasio said. “President Trump’s executive order is simply un-American. . . . detention without due process violates constitutional norms.”

U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly partially blocked Trump’s order for the 90-day ban Saturday night. Protesters outside the Brooklyn federal courthouse and at Kennedy erupted into cheers as word spread of the ruling.

Port Authority officials said that about 5,000 people turned out at Kennedy’s Terminal 4 to protest Trump’s order and demanded that people detained be allowed entry. Police arrested one person for disorderly conduct Saturday night at Kennedy, officials said.

“Judge Donnelly’s ruling was quite clear,” the mayor said, vowing to continue fighting the order in court. “We are still not clear the Trump administration has honored the decision.”

At least a half-dozen writs of habeas corpus seeking injunctive relief for people detained at Kennedy were filed Saturday and Sunday in federal court in the Eastern District in Brooklyn. No hearings have been set.

Jordan Wells, an attorney with the NYCLU, said detainees were being released slowly Sunday afternoon.

“Bit by bit they’re coming out,” he said, adding that he expected the temporary stay to hold for the next three weeks.

“We were pleased to see the judge acted over the weekend,” he said.

In a statement released Sunday, Port Authority officials said police with the agency “played no role in detaining individuals at the airport and treated rally participants respectfully. Despite thousands in attendance at an event in which participants at times entered active roadways, there were no reported injuries . . . the agency will review yesterday’s response to inform future events.”

The Department of Homeland Security said early Sunday that Donnelly’s ruling temporarily barring the United States from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s travel ban will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action.

The agency said the court order affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return.

The department’s statement said: “President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” according to the DHS statement.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said that nothing in the judge’s order “in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president’s executive order, which remains in full, complete and total effect.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the ban “doesn’t include green card holders going forward.” But he added that anyone traveling back and forth from the countries in question will be subject to further screening, including U.S. citizens.

When host Chuck Todd asked whether that impacts green card holders, Priebus said, “Of course it does. If you’re traveling back and forth, you’re going to be subjected to further screening.”

Other than the usual crowd of taxicabs, buses and passengers coming to and from Kennedy terminals, the airport was quiet on late Sunday afternoon. Expected demonstrations had yet to begin in an area set aside for protesters across from Terminal 4.

Lawyers and advocates spent the morning and the afternoon meeting inside Terminal 4 with relatives of detainees to plot their next moves or hammer out details for the detainees’ release.

Parisa Fasihiani landed at Kennedy on Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. from Iran. When she was released Sunday afternoon, the families, attorneys and supporters who had gathered inside Terminal 4 clapped. She hugged someone who was waiting for her but didn’t give his name.

“We’re happy,” he said, before leading Fasihiani and her luggage away.

A second woman who was released, who didn’t give her name, said she came from Iran to visit her daughter. With tears in her eyes and clutching her Iranian passport, she said she flew from Iran to Rome before finally landing at Kennedy at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Police check is not good for anyone. Many people cry,” she said about the detainees at Kennedy. She said there were about 25 Iranians at the airport. After being released, she said she’s “now happy.”

Justin Orr, a volunteer attorney through the international refugee assistance program, said it was not immediately clear when everyone would be released. He also echoed others when he said he didn’t know how many detainees remained at the airport.

Inside Terminal A, a small crowd of supporters of detainees waited, sitting in chairs or standing, carrying flowers and signs that read: “I love all people” and “We love Muslims.”

Robert Reffkin, 37, of Manhattan said that he and his wife, Benis, were at the airport to “show our support to make sure all people feel welcome.”

Reffkin said his mother was an immigrant to the United States from Israel and that his wife’s mother emigrated from the Dominican Republic.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for a pro-immigrant policy. Targeting people for their religion is un-American and goes against everything we stand for,” Reffkin said.

The president’s action on Friday prompted several organizations to join in filing suit early Saturday against him and federal agencies, seeking the release of two Iraqis detained at Kennedy Airport on Friday night because of the ban, and an injunction barring the detention of any migrant solely on the basis of Trump’s order and the release of those already detained.

Trump, in signing the executive order Friday afternoon, said he was helping to protect Americans from terrorists. On Saturday, he said the crackdown on those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and refugees “is not a Muslim ban.” Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, also said the ban “is working out very nicely.”

Others expressed a sense of betrayal over Trump’s decision to deny U.S. entry to some Muslims and refugees.

The Westbury-based Islamic Center of Long Island said it understood the “fear and confusion” about terrorism.

“We also cherish the ideals that made our country great. Tolerance, freedom of expression, association and religion,” the center said in a statement.