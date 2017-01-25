Motorists in New York City should expect more speeding tickets, summonses for failing to yield to pedestrians and more drunk-driving checkpoints, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio, a Democrat, said the NYPD would be deploying more police officers and more radar-detection guns to catch and deter speeders under his Vision Zero traffic safety plan.

“If you know that you’re going to go out there and speed, and you’re absolutely gonna get a ticket — if you were convinced you’re gonna get a ticket — you’re not gonna speed. If you think you’re not gonna get away with something, you don’t do it,” de Blasio said near Flatbush and Atlantic avenues in Brooklyn, one of the city’s most complex and dangerous intersections.

Before the Vision Zero plan, unveiled in 2014, the NYPD annually averaged about 77,000 speeding summonses in the five years prior, according to Thomas Chan, chief of the NYPD’s transportation efforts. The average since Vision Zero began has been about 133,000. In 2016, the figure was about 137,000.

Chan said that the city is planning to buy 120 radar guns.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Polly Trottenberg, city transportation commissioner, said traffic fatalities have declined by 23 percent under Vision Zero, compared with the national average in 2015, when fatalities rose by 7 percent

Three weeks into 2017, there have been 15 traffic fatalities, on track with last year’s figures.

De Blasio was introduced by Doren Johnson, 16, a student who was injured after being struck by a vehicle nearby while crossing with the right-of-way two years ago. He has fully recovered and is a student at LaGuardia High School.

De Blasio’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year funds street redesigns to improve safety, more fully staffs school crossing guard posts, fixes street markings and dedicated bike lanes and installs left-turn calming measures.