Bo Dietl, the flamboyant former NYPD detective and TV star, won’t be allowed to run for New York City mayor as a Republican.

The city’s five county bosses decided that Dietl lacked backing for a waiver, called a Wilson Pakula authorization, for Dietl, a non-Republican, to run in the party’s primary to unseat Democratic incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio, several said Wednesday. He would need at least three of the five party bosses’ nods for the authorization.

“He looks accident-prone. He stuck his foot in his mouth. He doesn’t have a filter,” said Adele Malpass, chairwoman for the Manhattan Republican Party.

Dietl told Newsday that he would run with the Independence or Reform parties, and predicted he would get more votes than the eventual Republican candidate.

Meanwhile, another GOP hopeful, real estate executive Paul Massey, said at an appearance in Howard Beach, Queens, with borough boss Bob Turner, that he is best poised to unseat de Blasio.

“I’ve been out there for 30 years, effectively being the mayor of New York,” Massey said. “Now, I officially want to be mayor of New York.”

Dietl shrugged at Massey’s candidacy, pointing to his residency north of the city until recently as a stumbling block.

“I call him white bread Massey from Westchester who has a personality like a legal pad,” Dietl said, adding: “I will guarantee you, I will pull more votes than the Republican nominee will.”

Dietl was scrutinized in 2015 after a report that he had been awarded a controversial $24,000 contract to examine a possible merger of Hempstead and Freeport police into the county force — an idea neither department knew about. The county later refused to pay for the report, calling it “incomplete.”

In March, the Nassau district attorney’s office said it would not file charges in the case.