A Bronx man has been charged with carjacking an FDNY ambulance and killing one of the ambulance crew members by driving over her, the NYPD said Friday.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, of Creston Avenue had been riding on the bumper of the ambulance at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday when a motorist alerted the crew, police said.

When the crew got out to investigate, Gonzalez jumped behind the wheel, authorities said.

As the EMT who had been a passenger fought the carjacker for control and the EMT who had been driving tried to pull him out, the suspect put the ambulance in reverse and then in drive, NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Wilcox of the Bronx detectives said at a Thursday night news conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

That’s when the EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, who had been driving, was knocked aside and struck by the tires of the ambulance as it went in reverse, crashed onto a snowbank and hit three vehicles, authorities said.

Gonzalez then drove forward and hit two more vehicles before coming to a stop.

“The car ran over her, and you could see it hop,” said music producer SwavyJayBeats, who was being driven home when he started videotaping the runaway ambulance.

The EMT victim was lying in the middle of the intersection when she lifted her head, seconds after the ambulance crashed, the music producer said.

“She was still alive because I saw her look at the person who did it,” SwavyJayBeats said. “My prayers go out to her and her family.”

Witnesses held down the carjacker, 25, for police, authorities said.

Both EMTs were taken to Jacobi, where Arroyo was pronounced dead and her co-worker was treated for minor injuries and shock, authorities said.

City officials, including FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, held back emotions at the hospital as they spoke to reporters about Arroyo, a mother of five and a 14-year FDNY veteran. Nigro said she was the eighth emergency medical services member to die in the line of duty.

“It’s a tough moment for all, but it’s a moment where we honor those who serve us and protect us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the news conference.

He praised the bystanders who helped, naming MTA Police Officer Daniel McDade, who happened to see the tragedy unfold and subdued Gonzalez.

“A lot of heroism was on display today amidst the tragedy,” de Blasio said.

Late Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tweeted his condolences.

“EMTs are heroes who help countless New Yorkers every day. Tonight’s tragedy in the Bronx is horrible,” he said. “My deepest sympathies to the family.”

Nigro said the two EMTs had been on their way to a call when they were alerted to the bumper rider.

“They were acting very bravely,” Nigro said. “This person had no business being in the ambulance. It’s a sad night for everyone in the department. ”

Gonzalez was charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, police said Friday.