A woman was found dead with rosary beads in her mouth in the hallway of her Bronx apartment building Tuesday, police said.

The 33-year-old woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious at about 5:25 p.m. in a building on Anderson Avenue, near Shakespeare Avenue, in Highbridge, cops said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Emergency responders found rosary beads in her mouth when they tried to resuscitate her, according to police. The woman was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

Before receiving the call about the woman, police encountered a naked man, believed to be her boyfriend, yelling outside the building. He was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the woman’s death and the investigation is ongoing.