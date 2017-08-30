A woman was found dead with rosary beads in her mouth in the hallway of her Bronx apartment building Tuesday, police said.
The 33-year-old woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious at about 5:25 p.m. in a building on Anderson Avenue, near Shakespeare Avenue, in Highbridge, cops said.
Emergency responders found rosary beads in her mouth when they tried to resuscitate her, according to police. The woman was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said.
Before receiving the call about the woman, police encountered a naked man, believed to be her boyfriend, yelling outside the building. He was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of the woman’s death and the investigation is ongoing.
