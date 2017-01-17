The younger brother of a New York man who died fighting for the Islamic State in Syria testified Tuesday he helped keep his sibling’s plan to join the group secret from their family despite deep personal reservations, as an alleged terrorist recruiter’s trial resumed in Manhattan federal court.

Tarek el-Goarany, 24, of upstate Goshen, told jurors that he was “shocked” when his older brother Samy disclosed plans to “fight with ISIS and see the truth with his own eyes” in 2014, but nonetheless went along as Samy bought gear and a plane ticket and destroyed a laptop hard drive.

“I kept it between the two of us,” said the Queens College graduate, eyes downcast and voice barely audible as he detailed his Egyptian-American family’s tragedy. “I didn’t know how people including my parents would react….I wanted to be someone he could talk to, to convince him not to do it.”

Ahmed Mohamed el-Gammal, 44, of Avondale, Arizaona, is accused of helping to radicalize and recruit Baruch College student Samy el-Goarany for ISIS in internet chats and then arranging for an intermediary in Istanbul to guide him to ISIS contacts who helped him cross into Syria in January, 2015.

In November, after a series of online communications from Samy in Syria, his brother received a picture of a letter in Samy’s handwriting that said, “Tarek if you’re reading this then know that I’ve been killed in battle.” The government says he is in fact dead.

Prosecutors have relied on online exchanges between el-Gammal, Samy el-Goarany and the intermediary to prove their case. Tarek, testifying under a grant of immunity, recalled his brother mentioning “Ahmed” or “Gammal” in the “context” of online political conversations.

In one communication with Samy overseas, Tarek said, the name came up again. “All he told me was that Ahmed helped him in the vaguest sense of that term,” he testified. “When I confronted him for details he would not tell me. He just said, ‘He helped me.’ ”

While the testimony about el-Gammal was slim, on cross-examination Tarek el-Goarany was questioned extensively about his brother’s own pre-dispositions – acknowledging that he had a tense relationship over both personal matters and politics with his father, a former Egyptian general, and was more at ease with “the Islamic way” than secular customs.

“He always felt having a land for Muslims that was safe and they could live together harmoniously, that was one of the things that sparked his interest,” Tarek said.

After his brother left, Tarek said, he told his parents he didn’t know where he went. When his father finally learned Samy had gone to Turkey, he went to track him down, and the family called in the FBI. Tarek kept lying for months because he was scared, he testified, but despite the chaos at home Samy seemed satisfied with his decision.

“It’s not a utopia, bro,” he said in one message to his brother. “We have problems but believe me when I say the good is way more than the bad. WAY MORE.”