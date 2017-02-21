A bull that got loose in Queens Tuesday morning died shortly after it was captured, police said.

The runaway bull, who escaped from a slaughterhouse, was spotted by the corner of Archer and Sutphin avenues at about 10:20 a.m.

The animal was cornered just over an hour later in the yard of a home on Marsden Street in South Jamaica, but then ran again. It was finally corralled and tranquilized in the backyard of a home at 115-43 158th St. around 12:30 p.m., police said.

The freedom-seeking bull was taken to an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. Police said it died around 1:30 p.m.

This wouldn’t be the first time a cow has gotten loose in the city.

In January 2016, a black and white cow escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens and then was subsequently rescued by the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey. The cow was renamed Freddie.

And in April, comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracy, picked up a cow that had escaped a truck that was to take it to a Queens slaughterhouse.