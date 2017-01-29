Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Sunday will mark the 100th anniversary of the Catholic Charities of New York organization by launching a campaign to raise $100 million in private funds toward philanthropic causes over the next five years.
The investment, when combined with other private fundraising, will leverage more than $4 billion for New Yorkers in need, Archdiocese of New York officials said.
A luncheon at 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan to announce the campaign will be attended by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and business community leaders, organizers said.
At the event, Dolan also is expected to discuss initiatives that Catholic Charities will undertake this year in honor of its centennial, including a substance-abuse recovery center, new affordable family apartments and “safe haven beds” for the homeless.
