Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday morning said the bomb blast in Chelsea Saturday night has not yet been linked to international terrorism, but “a bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism.”

Speaking at the scene at West 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Cuomo said, “As governor of New York, this is my worst nightmare.”

Asked about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s statement late Saturday that the explosion had no connection to terrorism, Cuomo said, “I believe the mayor was saying there was no connection with international terrorism.

“And I believe that is correct. No one is taking credit. No international groups have put out statements taking credit.”

Police on Sunday morning continued their hunt for clues into the Saturday night explosion that injured 29 people and a second suspicious device found nearby.

The blast did not appear to be connected to an explosion earlier Saturday in a trash can in Seaside Park, New Jersey, de Blasio said.

Meanwhile an update on the investigation 8:30 p.m. blast at 131 W. 23rd St. was expected to be given at a noon news conference at NYPD headquarters by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there’s probably going to be a pause in any news coming out for a few hours,” NYPD spokesman Christopher Pisano said Sunday morning.

Investigators suspect the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a trash bin. Surveillance video was being examined that appears to show a person who might have been involved near where the explosion occurred.

Just blocks away from the explosion, a suspicious device was found at West 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in the same Chelsea neighborhood. Authorities said it appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring coming out of the center of the top and a cellphone attached, but it was not known if the device was connected to the explosion. A piece of paper with writing on it also was found nearby.

The pressure cooker was taken by the bomb squad to the NYPD gun range at Rodman’s Neck for analysis.

Pressure cookers were used as explosive devices in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in which three people were killed and nearly 300 injured.

A third item being examined after it was discovered at Fifth Avenue and West 28th Street turned out to be trash in a bag.

Nita Patel, 36, who lives on West 23rd Street, right next to where the explosion occurred, said she was in TriBeCa at 8:30 Saturday night when her neighbor called.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘Did you feel the shake?’ We drove up and parked the car in the garage and then cops said ‘you’re not going back up.’ ”

Patel and her family, including two young children, had to camp out at a friend’s house on West 22nd Street. By Sunday morning, they couldn’t get back inside to pick up any essentials. Both children clutched stuffed animals.

“It’s a total crime scene,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with school.

“It kind of reminds me of Hurricane Sandy,” she added, referring to being displaced and scrambling to find somewhere to go.

Zach Schute, 27, is the facilities manager at Peloton Cycle, a cycling gym on West 23rd Street. Evidence markers and debris littered the street in front of the storefront.

“I tried to come last night but everything was blocked off,” he said. “Our whole front is just glass. I want to check if it’s broken.”

Schute said he will wait on the corner of Seventh Avenue “as long as I have to. There’s not much I can do.”

Ramon Lopez said early Sunday that he was standing on West 23rd Street near Sixth Avenue Saturday night when he heard the explosion.

“Boom!” said Lopez, who explained he saw smoke and people running. “I thought it was a building collapsing. Everybody was running.”

Lopez initially ran north on Sixth Avenue, but turned back to look for his cousin, who he said he found uninjured. Lopez, who likewise wasn’t hurt, then started helping injured people, he said.

“People were panicking,” said Lopez, 48, of East Harlem.

He saw people bleeding, with small pieces of metal fragments stuck in their arms. He described many of the injured as “disoriented” and said he helped guide one bleeding woman to an ambulance as he calmed others.

“What was going through my mind? That another bomb could explode and we’re all going to be gone. But at that time, when the detectives told me I had to leave, I said, ‘You know what, I’m not scared to die, so I need to be here. I need to help, too.’ ”

On Sunday morning, life was getting back to normal in Chelsea.

Stacey Louison, 37, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, had just started classes at Touro College. Sunday was supposed to be her second day there.

“I didn’t realize,” she said Sunday morning, after coming to school. “They’re trying to protect the community. You never know what can happen.

“It’s OK, until it becomes secure,” she said. “I’m not scared.”

Angel Padilla, 50, of East New York, Brooklyn, said he didn’t watch the news last night. So when he showed up for work on Sunday he was surprised.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, just wait,” said Padilla, who works as a dishwasher. “I never expected this.”

In Chelsea, robots and police dogs were used early Sunday to make sure there were no other devices in the area.

“The device has been removed and we’re waiting for day tour personnel to come in with a fresh set of eyes,” Pisano said. “Right now there’s nothing new.”

Police increased security throughout the city’s five boroughs, law enforcement personnel said.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said the police are on heightened alert. Although there are no known imminent threats to Nassau, “police are monitoring these attacks along with federal, state, and local authorities,” a statement from police and Mangano’s office said.

De Blasio, speaking near the blast site early Sunday morning at a news conference that included NYPD, FDNY and other officials, said injuries from the blast were “significant” but that none were life-threatening. One person was seriously injured with a puncture wound and 23 others were taken to hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Pisano said the identities of the injured had not yet been determined.

“The names, sex, age and hospitals — we’ve been trying to pin that down all night,” Pisano said.

FDNY officials said most of the injuries were scrapes and cuts from glass and metal.

The mayor also said the blast did not appear to have ties to terrorism.

“We also want to be upfront saying that there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident,” de Blasio said. “This is preliminary information. It’s something we will be investigating very carefully, but there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection.”

O’Neill, who was spending his first full day as NYPD commissioner on Saturday, said “the exact cause of this explosion has not been determined,” and added that there was “no evidence of a gas explosion.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued a statement Saturday night saying “full state resources have been made available” to the city, and White House officials said President Barack Obama had been “apprised of the explosion.”