A person of interest has emerged in the investigation into the Chelsea bombing, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there “may very well be a foreign link” to that incident and the explosive devices found near the scene and in New Jersey.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, a U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, is wanted for questioning, according to the FBI.

Rahami’s last known address is Elizabeth, New Jersey. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and brown facial hair, the FBI said.

“I want to make very clear that this individual could be armed and dangerous,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday morning in an interview on CNN. “We definitely have someone we want to get in immediately for questions.”

De Blasio said it is unclear whether a group of people are involved “but we know we’ve got one person we need to talk to.”

The investigation into the Saturday night bombing along West 23rd Street that injured 29 is “proceeding rapidly,” Cuomo said on “CBS This Morning.” Another possible explosive, a pressure cooker with wiring, was also discovered nearby that night and removed for analysis.

“I suspect there may be a foreign connection,” Cuomo said.

The FBI said agents and investigators with the NYPD stopped a “vehicle of interest” Sunday night on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn in connection with the Chelsea bombing.

Update from the NYPD: About an hour ago, the FBI took several individuals into custody on the Belt Parkway in the area underneath the Verrazano Bridge, with a possible connection to the bombing last night in Chelsea A photo posted by Marty Golden (@senmartygolden) on Sep 18, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

Sources said the five people in the vehicle were relatives and associates of Rahami and it is not clear if they were involved in any bombings. They have not been charged, the sources said.

Government and law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said they were being questioned at an FBI building in lower Manhattan, The Associated Press reported.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about an ongoing investigation.

The FBI on Monday morning was searching a residence in Elizabeth belived to be connected to Rahami, sources said.

The FBI said anyone with information on Rahami can call its toll-free tip line at 800-225-5324.

Also, The Associated Press reported that a suspicious device found near an Elizabeth train station Sunday night exploded as a bomb squad robot cut into it. It was unknown if the device was connected to the Chelsea bombing.

According to AP, Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said that the FBI was working to disarm one of five devices found in the same bag, which was discovered in a trash can by two men around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, near the Elizabeth train station on New Jersey Transit’s Northeast Corridor rail line. The men had reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package, Bollwage said.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

NJ Transit service was suspended early Monday between Newark Liberty Airport and Elizabeth, and New Jersey-bound Amtrak trains were being held at New York Penn Station, officials said, while New York-bound Amtrak trains were being held in Trenton.