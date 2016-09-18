Chelsea explosion injures multiple people in Manhattan: See photos from the scene
An explosion rocked Chelsea in Manhattan on Sept. 17, 2016, hurting at least 25 people, though none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the FDNY said.
The blast happened at 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues around 8:30 p.m.
See photos from the scene.
A view of a mangled dumpster today, Sept. 18, 2016 at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. About 29 people were injured in blast, and the motive, while reportedly not international terrorism, is still being investigated.
This photo shows the second explosive device - which involves a pressure cooker, a cell phone and wiring - found by police at W. 27th St. shortly after the first blast on 23rd St. in Manhattan on Sept. 17, 2016.
FBI and other agencies conduct an investigation at the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The blast, which occurred Saturday night on West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, injured 29 people.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo visits the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The blast, which occurred Saturday night on West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, injured 29 people.
A couple with a dog walk near the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The blast, which injured 29 people on Saturday night, was an "intentional act" but did not appear to be connected to terrorism, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
NYPD and other agencies conduct an investigation at the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The blast, which injured 29 people on Saturday night, was an "intentional act" but did not appear to be connected to terrorism, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
FBI and other agencies conduct an investigation at the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The blast, which occurred Saturday night on West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, injured 29 people.
A Twitter user shows the view outside an apartment at 23rd and 6th in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, following the scene of a possible explosion on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
A dumpster in Chelsea is seen shortly after an explosion occurred on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Police, firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene of an explosion in Chelsea on Sept. 17, 2016.
Police block a road after an explosion in Chelsea on Sept. 17, 2016, that injured multiple people.
The New York City Fire Department is seen at the scene of an explosion at 135 West 23rd St. in Manhattan on Sept. 17, 2016.
A Twitter user shows the view outside an apartment at 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, following the scene of an explosion on Sept. 17, 2016.
