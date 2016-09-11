Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton abruptly left the ceremony commemorating the 9/11 attacks at Ground Zero in Manhattan after she felt “overheated,” her campaign said Sunday.

Clinton, 68, left the ceremony after 90 minutes and is “feeling much better” at her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s Manhattan apartment, her campaign said in a statement.

“During the ceremony she felt overheated so [she] departed to go to her daughter’s apartment and is feeling much better,” the statement said.

A video circulating on Twitter shows Clinton stumbling and her entourage of aides and Secret Service agents grab her under the arms whisk her into a large black van.

At 11:45 a.m., a smiling Clinton emerged from Chelsea Clinton’s apartment building, greeted a girl and waved to the crowd. She then got into a waiting black van and drove off.

She said, “I’m feeling great, I’m feeling great.”

“It’s a beautiful day in New York,” Clinton said.

Her Republican opponent Donald Trump also attended the ceremony and left about 10:30 a.m. Clinton was seen speaking to officials such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Clinton suffered a concussion in 2012 after falling in her Chappaqua home, and was later hospitalized with a blood clot resulting from the concussion.

Conspiracy theories about her health have recently swirled in conservative circles online. Her campaign has fervently denied any issues with her health.

Clinton’s longtime physician released a statement Aug. 16 refuting fake medical records circulating on social media and conservative websites. “To reiterate what I said in my previous statement, Secretary Clinton is in excellent health and fit to serve as President of the United States,” wrote Dr. Lisa Bardack, director of internal medicine, Mount Sinai Health System at CareMount Medical.

At a rally last week in Cleveland, Clinton had a brief coughing fit on stage. She joked that she was “allergic” to Trump.

With Alison Fox