An NYPD officer was shot several times in Brooklyn on Thursday by a gunman who barricaded himself in a bedroom and killed himself, authorities said.
The officer was struck once in the right arm and twice on his bullet-resistant vest as he and other uniformed officers responded to a 911 call from a woman about her emotionally disturbed son, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the officer was alert and in stable condition.
“The officer did not return fire,” O’Neill said.
The police commissioner was joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials as he held up the officer’s vest.
“The right protective gear made all the difference,” the mayor said.
Officers burst into the apartment building and found the gunman in a bedroom, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and also discovered two guns, police said.
Dozens of gawkers gathered by the orange tape warning people not to cross without a helmet and heavy duty vest. Police cars lined several streets in the neighborhood as helicopters circled overhead.
With Alison Fox and Lauren Cook
