Private corporations could soon play a role in cleaning up New York City’s subway stations, under an “adopt-a-station” proposal announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo, speaking at a breakfast with business leaders in midtown Manhattan, said the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is developing a “subway partnership program” that would invite companies to sponsor stations. The companies would be tasked with improving the appearance of their designated station.

“We need to get private business involved in the MTA, which they haven’t thus far,” Cuomo told the Association for a Better New York. “We have to change our attitude . . . this is our MTA, this is our transit system . . . we are all in this together.”

Cuomo said the cost of adopting each station would be “determined by square footage and traffic of a station,” with contributions capped at $600,000.

MTA chairman Joe Lhota, speaking to reporters after the event, said details of the plan were still being worked out, but there was a possibility sponsors would be granted naming rights over their adopted stations.

“We’re not looking at this to balance our budget,” Lhota said when asked if there was a target for how much the MTA aimed to raise through the initiative.

Cuomo’s proposal came two days after Lhota released an $836 million plan to improve service on the city’s aging and delay-ridden subway system.

Lhota’s plan calls for the city and state to split the cost of the repairs.

But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has balked at funding half the plan, calling it “unfair” to New York City taxpayers. De Blasio has argued that the city has pledged $2.5 billion toward the MTA’s five-year capital improvement plan, which hasn’t been spent entirely.

Cuomo announced Thursday the state would move forward with releasing the $418 million requested in Lhota’s plan.