New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio got a double dose of good news Thursday as federal and local prosecutors in Manhattan announced they were ending without charges grand jury investigations into his campaign fundraising, lifting a dark cloud from his re-election campaign.

The outcomes were seen as likely after the mayor met with prosecutors during the past two months in a sign his lawyers thought he would be cleared, and de Blasio greeted the news by declaring in a radio appearance, “We did everything within the law, everything in clear ethical standards.”

But the end of the twin probes was far from a complete exoneration.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office investigated the funneling of donations to upstate Senate races, said the mayor and aides couldn’t be prosecuted because they acted with the “advice of counsel,” but still took an “end run” around state laws.

“This conclusion is not an endorsement of the conduct at issue,” Vance said in a letter to the state Board of Elections. “Indeed, the transactions appear contrary to the intent and spirit of the laws that impose candidate contribution limits.”

And acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, who closed out a probe of whether de Blasio traded favors for campaign contributions from donors that included Long Island restaurateur, said prosecutors found “several circumstances” in which the mayor “made or directed inquiries to relevant City agencies” on behalf of donors seeking “official favors.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But he said recent legal changes — a reference to a recent Supreme Court decision narrowing federal corruption laws — and the “difficulty in proving criminal intent in corruption schemes where there is no evidence of personal profit” — cut against prosecuting.

“After careful deliberation … we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor,” said Kim, who replaced U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara last weekend.

The two probes began nearly a year ago. Vance’s investigation was triggered by a referral from the Board of Elections, questioning whether de Blasio or his campaign team broke the law when funneling donations to Democrats in a failed bid to flip control of the state Senate from the GOP — and enhance de Blasio’s influence — in 2014.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

The federal probe explored a range of reported donor favors, from allegations that the mayor’s office tried to pressure officials to go easy on Singh — already facing corruption charges on Long Island — in a dispute over his lease of a city-owned restaurant property to City Hall’s role in a controversial real estate deal, its stance on carriage horses and a trash-bag contract.

Paul Massey, a Republican real estate executive who is de Blasio’s only announced opponent in the 2017 election, said the decision by prosecutors did not eliminate the “stench of corruption” and complained about the legal costs of defending his administration.

“New York taxpayers have already been forced to pay $11.6 million to defend the Administration on criminal charges, while critical programs that help children, seniors, veterans and our most vulnerable are facing sharp cuts,” Massey said in a statement.

The mayor’s Democratic ally, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, said the criticisms from the prosecutors didn’t matter.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference in the Blue Room at City Hall. NYC March 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference in the Blue Room at City Hall. NYC March 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

“He’s vindicated,” she said. “There have been no charges issued and the case has been dropped, so, you know, we move forward.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

De Blasio press secretary Eric Phillips, in a statement, said, “We have been confident from the moment these reviews began that the actions of the Mayor and our administration have always been within the law. The United States Attorney and the Manhattan District Attorney have now put to rest any suggestion otherwise.”

The mayor, in his morning interview on WNYC, said he had been “upfront” all along and cooperated with investigators throughout the course of the year.

“My focus now,” de Blasio said, “ is to get back to business.”

With Laura Figueroa, William Murphy and Matthew Chayes