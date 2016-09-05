New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called for continued reviews of the Labor Day weekend festivities celebrating Caribbean culture after two people were fatally shot in the early morning hours.

“We are saddened and have to do more,” de Blasio said during a news conference before the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn.

The mayor said the organization of J’Ouvert, a party celebrating the break of day, would continue to be “reviewed.” De Blasio would not say whether the pre-parade celebration, which has been plagued with violence in recent years, should be canceled next year, other than to say “we will work with community leaders and do a thorough review.”

The NYPD is investigating the shootings, officials said. No arrests have been made.

A male in his late teens or early 20s was shot in the chest at around 3:50 a.m. and later died at a hospital, police said. A 66-year-old woman was shot in the hand and the arm at the same location around Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. About 25 minutes later, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the head a block away, police said. She died at a hospital.

Police say they’re investigating whether the shootings are related.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A woman was also stabbed in the area, but police said she refused medical attention.

Emergency medical service volunteer Capt. John Wilson said Monday that a volunteer EMS technician was able to revive an unconscious 16-year-old and assisted the woman shot in the hand. He described the scene early Monday morning as unsettling.

“There were hundreds ... waves of teenagers 15, 16 and 17 years old walking along Eastern Parkway drinking and smoking drugs,” Wilson said. “The average person would have been scared.”

Retired FDNY EMS Capt. James Rocky Robinson, who heads the Bedford-Stuyvesant Volunteer Ambulance Corp., said recent parades have been overtaken by “gangs and droves of young kids. It’s given the parade a bad name.”

The violence comes amid unprecedented precautions taken by police to ensure safety in the wake of last year’s overnight celebration when an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was killed by a stray bullet.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

The NYPD had planned to double the number of officers patrolling the neighborhood filled with steel drum players and costumed revelers gathering for J’Ouvert. The department also added 42 new security cameras to watch over an estimated 250,000 revelers and illuminated this year’s celebration with 200 light towers. For the first time, organizers of the parade were required to get a permit.

Police, in conjunction with community groups, distributed fliers stating: “This community will no longer tolerate this violence. Do not shoot anyone. Do not stab anyone.”

The changes come a year after Carey Gabay, a 43-year-old lawyer who had worked for Cuomo and was deputy counsel of the state’s economic development agency, was shot in the head as two street gangs exchanged gunshots during J’Ouvert festivities. Earlier that morning, a Bronx man, Denentro Josiah, was stabbed to death during festivities.

In 2014, a man was fatally shot and two people wounded during the celebration.

Cuomo, speaking Monday at the parade, noted Gabay’s death and the continued violence, saying “the cruelest situation is when you can predict the violence and you can predict the death and you still can’t do anything about it, and I hope this is a wake up call. Carey Gabay should not have died in vain. We should’ve gotten the message.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said curbing the violence is going to take more than increased police efforts. “It’s going to take all of us working together to make a difference. It’s going to take the leaders of the community. It’s going to take the organizers of the parade. It’s going to take the participants of the parade,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to take the neighbors and the residents to say ‘Enough is enough.’ We have to stop the violence, stop the shooting, stop the killing.”

The Associated Press