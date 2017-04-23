New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio denounced President Donald Trump’s upcoming 100-day point in office, describing the first three months as a “failure,” during a Sunday morning talk show interview.

The Democratic mayor said he placed little trust in the new Republican administration. He was asked to assess Trump’s first weeks in office during an appearance on “Al Punto” — a political talk show on the Spanish-language network Univision.

“I don’t trust in him...for example when it comes to our municipal identification program,” de Blasio said, referring to the city’s IDNYC program that issues identification cards regardless of an applicant’s immigration status.

Both de Blasio and the New York City Council have vowed to fight any efforts by the federal government and immigration enforcement officers to freely access the program’s records.

“I would never trust the information that is part of that program to a federal government trying to denigrate and deport people that haven’t done anything wrong,” de Blasio said.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Trump administration has often been critical of New York City officials, most recently casting the city as “soft on crime,” for pushing back against Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Earlier in the day, de Blasio — speaking to congregants at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem and the Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens — touted the city’s plan to close the massive Rikers Island correctional complex.

Last month the mayor vowed to close the troubled jail facility in the next decade, but has opposed the recommendation of a blue-ribbon panel to place a smaller jail facility in each of the five boroughs. Rikers Island holds about 7,000 inmates.

“We are recognizing that we don’t have to live with mass incarceration,” de Blasio told churchgoers in Queens. “We don’t have to live with jails that dehumanize people. We actually can build a society where we get it right at the front of someone’s life, at the beginning when they have hope and possibility.”