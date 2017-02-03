HIGHLIGHTS Mayor says no public money to be used for attorneys

State, federal probes of his money raising tactics

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that he wouldn’t ask taxpayers to pay his legal bills for state and federal probes into the legality of his fundraising tactics, and so he’s planning to tap another resource: more fundraising.

The Democratic mayor — who agreed to be interviewed in the coming weeks by federal investigators reportedly examining whether de Blasio’s office gave improperly preferential treatment to a donor — left the door open to establish a separate entity to bring in the money.

“That’s money that will have to be raised, so that’s the reality, cause I guess you didn’t know, I’m not a billionaire like my predecessor,” de Blasio said of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

For nearly a year, de Blasio and his inner circle have been buffeted by news of city, state and federal inquiries examining actions by his administration, his now-defunct political nonprofit and his campaign for mayor.

According to published reports, a state grand jury has been empaneled to consider whether de Blasio or his aides broke the law in their failed quest to flip control of the State Senate to Democratic hands by funneling donations. De Blasio was questioned in December by investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office conducting that probe.

A federal grand jury is also hearing evidence about how City Hall interacted with a donor from Long Island, restaurateur Harendra Singh, who has been indicted in a separate case and is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors. On Friday, de Blasio declined to say whether he had been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for the forthcoming meeting.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The city has signed contracts totaling as much as $11.6 million with outside lawyers, but de Blasio said Friday the legal-defense money would go only to represent staff, not himself.

He described his forthcoming meeting with the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara this way: “In the coming weeks we’re going to go in and have a discussion. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

De Blasio declined to say whether he would establish a legal-defense fund. He has maintained his innocence.

“That all has to be put together and acted on — that’s the reality. But, the bottom line is, no public dollars are going into the legal work on my behalf,” he said.

Asked whether attorneys from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP — one of the contracted law firms — would represent the mayor, his spokesman Eric Phillips said: “They rep the admin and city employees more broadly. The mayor’s counsel will not involve public dollars.”