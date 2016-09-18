Police on Sunday morning continued their hunt for clues into the Saturday night explosion that injured 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and a second suspicious device found nearby.

The blast did not appear to be connected to terrorism and there did not appear to be any connection to an explosion earlier Saturday in a trash can in Seaside Park, New Jersey, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Meanwhile an update on the investigation 8:30 p.m. blast at 131 W. 23rd St. was expected to be given at a noon news conference at NYPD headquarters by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there’s probably going to be a pause in any news coming out for a few hours,” NYPD spokesman Christopher Pisano said Sunday morning.

Investigators suspect the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near a trash bin. Surveillance video was being examined that appears to show a person who might have been involved near where the explosion occurred.

Just blocks away from the explosion, a suspicious device was found at 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in the same Chelsea neighborhood. Authorities said it appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring coming out of the center of the top and a cellphone attached, but it was not known if the device was connected to the explosion. A piece of paper with writing on it also was found nearby.

The pressure cooker was taken by the bomb squad to the NYPD gun range at Rodman’s Neck for analysis.

Pressure cookers were used as explosive devices in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in which three people were killed and nearly 300 injured.

In Chelsea, robots and police dogs were used early Sunday to make sure there were no other devices in the area.

“The device has been removed and we’re waiting for day tour personnel to come in with a fresh set of eyes,” Pisano said. “Right now there’s nothing new.”

Police increased security throughout the city’s five boroughs, law enforcement personnel said.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said the police are on heightened alert. Although there are no known imminent threats to Nassau, “police are monitoring these attacks along with federal, state, and local authorities,” a statement from police and Mangano’s office said.

De Blasio, speaking near the blast site early Sunday morning at a news conference that included NYPD, FDNY and other officials, said injuries from the blast were “significant” but that none were life-threatening. One person was seriously injured with a puncture wound and 23 others were taken to hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Pisano said the identities of the injured had not yet been determined.

“The names, sex, age and hospitals — we’ve been trying to pin that down all night,” Pisano said.

FDNY officials said most of the injuries were scrapes and cuts from glass and metal.

The mayor also said the blast did not appear to have ties to terrorism.

“We also want to be upfront saying that there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident,” de Blasio said. “This is preliminary information. It’s something we will be investigating very carefully, but there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection.”

O’Neill, who was spending his first full day as NYPD commissioner on Saturday, said “the exact cause of this explosion has not been determined,” and added that there was “no evidence of a gas explosion.”