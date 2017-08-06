New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday is to announce a proposal to levy a tax on the city’s wealthiest residents that would fund an upgrade of the city’s beleaguered subway system.

De Blasio is scheduled to outline the proposal at a news conference in Brooklyn, according to a schedule released by his office Sunday.

The mayor’s spokesman Eric Phillips said in a Twitter post the plan would affect 32,000 of “the city’s wealthiest.”

“Revenue will help fix the system for everyone & cut fares for 800k low-income New Yorkers,” Phillips posted about the plan.

Details of the proposal were first reported Sunday by The New York Times. De Blasio told the newspaper his plan would generate between $700 million and $800 million annually. More than $500 million of the tax revenue would go toward capital improvement costs for subways and buses and about $250 million would fund half-price MetroCards for eligible low income New Yorkers.

“Rather than sending the bill to working families, and subway and bus riders already feeling the pressure of rising fares and bad service, we are asking the wealthiest in our city to chip in a little extra to help move our transit system into the 21st century,” de Blasio, who is running for re-election, told the Times.

According to the Times, the mayor’s plan would “increase the city’s highest income tax rate by about 0.5 percent, from about 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent, for married couples with incomes above $1 million and individuals who make more than $500,000.”

The mayor’s proposal comes as he and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo disagree over who should shoulder the cost of upgrading the city’s failing subway system.

Cuomo has said the state and city should split the cost of a short-term $836 million emergency subway repair plan unveiled by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. De Blasio has countered that the city has already committed $2.5 billion toward the state-run MTA’s capital plan.

Cuomo and his newly appointed MTA chairman Joe Lhota, in separate statements issued Sunday, noted that de Blasio’s plan would require legislative approval that could take up to a year to garner approval.

The plan requires the support of the Republican-led State Senate which has already shot down similar attempts by de Blasio, including a “millionaire’s tax” that would have raised money for affordable housing programs.

“The City should partner with us and match the State funding now so we can begin Chairman Lhota’s overhaul plan immediately and move forward,” Cuomo said in his statement. “We cannot ask New Yorkers to wait one year to start repairs.”

Lhota, who learned about the proposal from The New York Times, said in a statement the MTA needs “short-term emergency financing now.”

“There’s no question we need a long-term funding stream, but emergency train repairs can’t wait on what the State Legislature may or may not do next year,” Lhota said.

The mayor, who campaigned at a church in Corona, Queens, on Sunday before marching in the annual Ecuadorean Day Parade in Jackson Heights, did not answer questions about the proposal.

With Vincent Barone