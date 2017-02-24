New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to be questioned Friday by federal prosecutors in connection with a criminal probe into the fundraising tactics of his team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He’s speaking voluntarily, at the office of his lawyers, the firm of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, without a promise of immunity.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a police-driven black SUV with de Blasio inside drove into the law firm’s loading dock. De Blasio was seated in the back seat, next to aide Jonathan Viguers.

The vehicle was swarmed by members of the press, held back by the NYPD, before the gate shut behind the SUV.

For almost a year, the Democratic mayor and his close aides have been clouded by news of local and federal probes into actions by his administration, his now-defunct political nonprofit and his successful 2013 campaign for mayor.

According to reports, a state grand jury has been considering whether the de Blasio team broke the law in its failed quest to flip control of the State Senate to Democrats by funneling donations. De Blasio was questioned in December by investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office conducting that probe.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A federal grand jury is also hearing evidence about how City Hall interacted with a donor from Long Island, restaurateur Harendra Singh, who has been indicted in a separate case and is reportedly cooperating with government prosecutors. Investigators are reportedly probing whether Singh, a de Blasio donor, received favorable treatment regarding a Long Island City restaurant for which he was in arrears on money owed to the city.

Early Friday, two of de Blasio’s NYPD bodyguards arrived at the Kramer Levin offices, on Sixth Avenue between West 46th and 45th streets, before the mayor’s appearance.

Asked why the mayor’s NYPD bodyguards, his chief spokesman and uniformed police officers usually stationed at City Hall were outside a midtown Manhattan law firm office’s loading dock, the spokesman, Eric Phillips, declined to directly answer.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

“Just enjoying the weather,” Phillips said. “We love midtown on a beautiful day.”